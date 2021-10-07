Mohali: 30-year-old man booked for molesting minor

Nayagaon police booked a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The accused, Varun, knew the victim’s family for several years and was a regular visitor to their house in Nayagaon.

Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said that as per the victim’s complaint, the accused visited her house on Tuesday evening. He allegedly entered the washroom while she was bathing and forced himself on her, but she resisted. He even threatened to kill her if she doesn’t keep mum.

The victim later narrated the incident to her mother, following which a police complaint was lodged.

The SHO said a case under Sections 354 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered at Nayagaon police station. The accused is at large and will be arrested soon, police said.