Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 30-year-old man booked for molesting minor
chandigarh news

Mohali: 30-year-old man booked for molesting minor

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 02:45 AM IST
The Mohali man has been booked for molesting a teen. (Representative image)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Nayagaon police booked a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The accused, Varun, knew the victim’s family for several years and was a regular visitor to their house in Nayagaon.

Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said that as per the victim’s complaint, the accused visited her house on Tuesday evening. He allegedly entered the washroom while she was bathing and forced himself on her, but she resisted. He even threatened to kill her if she doesn’t keep mum.

The victim later narrated the incident to her mother, following which a police complaint was lodged.

The SHO said a case under Sections 354 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered at Nayagaon police station. The accused is at large and will be arrested soon, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far

Yamunanagar: Auto-driver drowns while saving minor

Slum dwellers’ proprietary rights: Mohali DC proposes committee to establish land ownership

Haryana CM approves 78.36 crore budget for Mansa Devi Shrine Board
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP