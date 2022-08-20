Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, Kedar Singh, a resident of Phase 6, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the case files, the girl’s mother, a daily wager, had found her crying after returning home from work around 8 pm on July 10, 2020. On being coaxed, the girl revealed that Kedar, who often visited their neighbourhood, entered their house while she was home alone and raped her. Kedar also threatened to kill her and her family members if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On being alerted, police had arrested Kedar from his house the same night.