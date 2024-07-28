Mohali: 4 men rob liquor vend at gunpoint, case filed

Four days after four masked men fled with a cash box of a liquor vend at gunpoint in Kurawala village in Dera Bassi, police registered a case. Four days after four masked men fled with a cash box of a liquor vend at gunpoint in Kurawala village in Dera Bassi, police registered a case on Friday. (Getty image)

According to the police, the unidentified masked accused fled with around ₹5,000 cash in the cash box. Complainant Sukhdarshan Singh of Ambala, who works at the liquor shop as a salesman, said four men entered the vend around 11.30 pm on July 22. One of the miscreants pointed a gun at him and took the cash box before fleeing the spot.

Police are scrutinising the CCTV cameras nearby but so far have not been able to identify the accused.

Dera Bassi police booked all accused under Section 303 (intending to dishonestly take any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.