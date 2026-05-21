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Mohali: 4-year-old girl abducted amid custody dispute recovered, mother booked, say police

According to the police, the incident took place when the child was returning from school with her grandparents on a scooter; CCTV footage showed two bike-borne men attempting to snatch the child

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Nearly six hours after a four-year-old girl was abducted in broad daylight near Singhpura village in Mohali, she was rescued by the Mohali police. They said that preliminary investigations revealed it was a matter of an ongoing child custody dispute between her parents, and that the girl was abducted by her mother and maternal uncle.

Police said that the child’s grandparents tried to stop the car and clung to it, but the accused sped away. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the incident took place when the child was returning from school with her grandparents on a scooter. CCTV footage showed two bike-borne men attempting to snatch the child. Police said during the scuffle, the scooter fell on the road. Moments later, some men and a woman arrived in a car, forcibly picked up the girl and fled from the spot.

Police said that the child’s grandparents tried to stop the car and clung to it, but the accused sped away. The girl’s father alleged that his parents suffered fractures during the incident and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The father said that a child custody case was pending in court and alleged that the incident was carried out despite the matter being sub judice. He expressed suspicion against his wife, her brothers, her mother and another acquaintance

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 4-year-old girl abducted amid custody dispute recovered, mother booked, say police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 4-year-old girl abducted amid custody dispute recovered, mother booked, say police
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