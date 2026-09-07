Mohali: 5 injured in clash near Kharar bus stand, police register case

Five youths were injured in a clash between two groups near the road leading to Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, close to the Kharar bus stand, after an argument broke out outside a departmental store over giving way to a girl, during which one of the youths allegedly verbally abused her.

The remark led to a heated exchange, which later escalated into a physical clash, police said. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remark led to a heated exchange, which later escalated into a physical clash, police said.

The dispute spilled over to a property dealer’s office, where some youths allegedly pelted stones and assaulted people present there. The two groups then went to different hospitals for treatment. One group reached the civil hospital in Kharar, while the other went to a private hospital.

The situation escalated again when some injured persons from the private hospital were being shifted to civil hospital on the hospital staff’s advice. Members of the other group allegedly confronted them outside the government hospital and assaulted them. A video of the second clash has also surfaced on social media.

The groups first gathered near the departmental store after the argument over giving way to the girl. After the exchange involving the verbal abuse, the disagreement grew and the youths moved towards the property dealer’s office, where the confrontation turned physical. The later confrontation outside the civil hospital is being examined by police along with the earlier incidents to establish the complete sequence of events.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The injured have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Shalinder Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Rohit and Nizam. They are undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Kharar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Shalinder Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Rohit and Nizam. They are undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Kharar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police have registered a case in connection with the clash. SHO City Kharar Amrinder Singh said police were examining CCTV footage from the locations to establish how the dispute started and identify the roles of those involved.

Police are also examining the video of the clash that surfaced on social media as part of the investigation. The police are trying to establish the sequence of events at the departmental store, property dealer’s office and civil hospital and determine the role of those involved.