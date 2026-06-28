Mohali: 6 held in Nayagaon murder case; More arrests likely, say police

Two days after an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death with swords and knives in an abandoned building near Nayagaon bridge, police have arrested six persons in the case.

According to the police, the attack took place around 10.30 pm inside a dilapidated building that, residents say, has long been used by youngsters for drug abuse and other illegal activities. (HT File)

Police had already arrested two accused, including a juvenile and an accused named Bablu on Friday and apprehended four more accused identified as Vishal, Sehaj, Deepak and Nitish, on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests to six. The murder is being attributed to previous enmity between two groups.

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The victim, Karan, an electrician, residing in Khuda Alisher of Chandigarh, was found with nearly a dozen stab wounds on his stomach, neck, arms and face. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, his friend, Harpreet Singh, remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

According to the police, the attack took place around 10.30 pm inside a dilapidated building that, residents say, has long been used by youngsters for drug abuse and other illegal activities.

Station house officer (SHO) Shivdeep Brar said, “Some of those involved in the attack were under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident.

The victim and some of the accused have criminal cases registered against them. Multiple accused are involved in the case, and teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects,” he said.

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