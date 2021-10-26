Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 7 acres of panchayat land in Bari village auctioned off for construction of hospital
chandigarh news

Mohali: 7 acres of panchayat land in Bari village auctioned off for construction of hospital

The gram panchayat of Bari village in Mohali on Monday held an open auction for around seven acres of panchayat land on lease for 33 years
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Sunday held a protest against the auction of the panchayat land at Bari village in Mohali.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The gram panchayat of Bari village in Mohali on Monday held an open auction for around seven acres of Panchayat land on lease for 33 years at zila parishad office in Phase 6, Mohali.

Cardiologist Dr TS Kaler quoted the highest price of 1.08 lakh per acre per year, against the reserve price of 1 lakh per acre. He opted for the land on behalf of his trust for the construction of a hospital. There were three more bidders for the land.

Block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Hiten Kapila, who was present during the auction, said, the land will be given on lease for 33 years. For final approval, the bid will be sent to the state government, he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Sunday held a protest against the auction at Bari village and alleged that former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was facilitating the forcible takeover of prime village land in Mohali for construction of a private hospital.

RELATED STORIES

He added that it was shocking that the government is planning to lease prime land worth 90 crore for 33 years at 1 lakh per year, after overriding the sentiments of the people of the area.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Monday held a press conference where he termed SAD a party of liars, which has been betraying farmers by looting Punjab for 10 years and forcibly taking over every sector of trade.

He added that SAD has mortgaged its ideology to the BJP and the Centre. He alleged that senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra gave all grants to his near and dear ones during his tenure as MP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP