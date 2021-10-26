Mohali: 7 acres of panchayat land in Bari village auctioned off for construction of hospital

The gram panchayat of Bari village in Mohali on Monday held an open auction for around seven acres of Panchayat land on lease for 33 years at zila parishad office in Phase 6, Mohali.

Cardiologist Dr TS Kaler quoted the highest price of ₹1.08 lakh per acre per year, against the reserve price of ₹1 lakh per acre. He opted for the land on behalf of his trust for the construction of a hospital. There were three more bidders for the land.

Block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Hiten Kapila, who was present during the auction, said, the land will be given on lease for 33 years. For final approval, the bid will be sent to the state government, he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Sunday held a protest against the auction at Bari village and alleged that former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was facilitating the forcible takeover of prime village land in Mohali for construction of a private hospital.

He added that it was shocking that the government is planning to lease prime land worth ₹90 crore for 33 years at ₹1 lakh per year, after overriding the sentiments of the people of the area.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Monday held a press conference where he termed SAD a party of liars, which has been betraying farmers by looting Punjab for 10 years and forcibly taking over every sector of trade.

He added that SAD has mortgaged its ideology to the BJP and the Centre. He alleged that senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra gave all grants to his near and dear ones during his tenure as MP.