Mohali: 9 booked for assault after parking dispute turns violent in Kharar

A dispute over parking between neighbours in Green Valley, Kharar, turned violent, leaving a 37-year-old man injured and a woman allegedly assaulted. Police have booked nine individuals in the case.

The accused fled the spot after locals gathered, allegedly issuing threats before leaving. Pradeep was later taken to civil hospital, Kharar, for treatment. (HT Photo)

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According to the complainant, Pradeep Kumar, intervened when he saw his neighbours, Rahul Negi and his father Hushiar Singh, arguing with a woman over parking a trolley outside her house.

Police said Rahul and Hushiar allegedly attacked Pradeep when he tried to intervene. Rahul then called several others to the spot, and the group allegedly assaulted Pradeep with sticks, hitting him on the head.

During the scuffle, Pradeep reported that his gold ring and silver bracelet went missing.

When the woman attempted to intervene, the group allegedly assaulted her as well. In her statement, she alleged that she was pushed, subjected to obscene remarks and inappropriately touched. She further alleged that one of the accused tore her clothes during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused fled the spot after locals gathered, allegedly issuing threats before leaving. Pradeep was later taken to civil hospital, Kharar, for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused fled the spot after locals gathered, allegedly issuing threats before leaving. Pradeep was later taken to civil hospital, Kharar, for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police have booked Rahul Negi, Hushiar Singh, Monika, Dinesh Singh, Karan Singh, Robin, Rosy, Thakur and several unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation ), 190 (offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly), and 191(3) (aggravated rioting ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked Rahul Negi, Hushiar Singh, Monika, Dinesh Singh, Karan Singh, Robin, Rosy, Thakur and several unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation ), 190 (offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly), and 191(3) (aggravated rioting ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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