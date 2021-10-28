Mohali: Abhinand, Jennifer bag table tennis titles

PB Abhinand got the better of Balamurugan Muthu while Jennifer Varghese overpowered Sandhika Bhattacharjee in the youth U-15 boys’ and girls’ finals, respectively, during the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships Trophy (North Zone), at Multipurpose Sports Complex, Sector 78 Mohali on Wednesday.

Playing in the semi-finals, PB Abhinand beat Kushal Chopda 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 13-11 while Balamurugan Muthu prevailed over Nikkhil Menon 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 to enter the finals. In the youth U-15 girls’ semi-finals, Jennifer Varghese outplayed M Hansini 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7 while Sandhika Bhattacharjee defeated Sayani Panda 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-7.

Football: Harman sets up Tricity FC’s triumph

Harman scored a goal in the 87th minute to set up Tricity FC’s 1-0 win over Chandigarh Police Kids Academy during the Chandigarh Police Shaheed Memorial Football Trophy in Sector 26 on Wednesday.

In other matches, Stephens FC held a 1-1 draw against Saibaba FC while Le Professor beat Golden FC by 3-0. JSM FA outclassed PU Student FC 2-0, Liberty outplayed Sai Baba FC by 4-0 while the tie between Rajeshwar FC and Tricity FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Liberty FC will take on JSM FC, while Le Professor will lock horns with Tricity FC in the semi-finals to be played on Thursday.

Daksh shines for CC Academy

Chandigarh Led by Daksh Kashyap’s all-round show (40 runs not out and 4 for 5), Chandigarh Cricket Academy beat TDL Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by seven wickets in a match played during the 2nd Grecobe Cup late Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Under-14 cricket tournament at the TDL Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday. In another match, CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula beat Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, by 35 runs.