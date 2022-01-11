Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali accident: Pillion rider killed as bike hits stray cattle
Mohali accident: Pillion rider killed as bike hits stray cattle

A 35-year-old pillion rider was killed after a motorcycle rammed into a stray cattle on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway at Dera Bassi in Mohali
Mohali accident: Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Amar Singh was returning home with his friend when the accident took place near his village in Dera Bassi. (HT/Representative Image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 35-year-old pillion rider was killed after a motorcycle rammed into a stray cattle at Dera Bassi on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway late on Sunday evening.

Identified as Amar Singh, the victim was a resident of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Amar Singh was returning home with his friend Kamaljit Singh when the accident took place near his village on the highway.

Kamaljit, who was riding the bike, told police that a stay cattle suddenly came on the road and he was unable to avoid a collision. Amar Singh sustained head injuries after hitting the road, and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have recorded Kamaljit’s statement and handed over the victim’s body to his family after the postmortem.

