Mohali ADC orders demolitionof illegal constructions in Zirakpur-Ghazipur

Swinging into action, Mohali urban development additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Pooja Syal Grewal on Wednesday instructed Zirakpur city council official to take up demolition of an illegal colony being built in the fields of Zirakpur-Ghazipur.

The ADC, who came across the ongoing construction work during a visit to the area, said a report be submitted to her after the demolition is complete, adding, “A direct message must go to the illegal builders, who will face criminal proceedings. Almost 50% of the work of this colony was completed, where roads, sewerage pipes and some plots were marked. A few shops had also been built. The district administration is taking strict action against illegal colonies in Zirakpur.”

For the last one month, the ADC had received multiple complaints regarding illegal colonies in Zirakpur, especially at the cultivable land near Ghazipur drain on which construction was going on. The ADC also questioned officials regarding other constructions in the city.

Last year in August, Mohali additional deputy commissioner (general) Komal Mittal, in preliminary findings of a probe into illegal colonies, found there are seven illegal housing colonies in Gazipur and Nabha areas of Zirakpur.

The inquiry was ordered after a joint action committee of local resident welfare bodies submitted a complaint about illegal colonies to the Punjab chief minister’s office in July.

Mittal said most builders have taken no-objection certificates (NOC) for plots of smaller sizes and later merged them to raise high-rise buildings, which is against the regularisation policy of 2018, adding that most builders also failed to leave space for roads earmarked in the master plan.

Joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary, who is leading the campaign against illegal colonies, meanwhile, said, “Colonisers are constructing illegal colonies in connivance with MC officials. If they hand over the documents pertaining to illegal colonies to the ADC, they will be in the dock.”

In February 2018, then Mohali ADC Charan Dev Singh Mann had also submitted a report, in which he cited alleged connivance between MC officials and builders as the root cause for the mushrooming of illegal colonies in Zirakpur. “The situation on the ground is alarming and the safety of buyers and their hard-earned money is at stake,” he had said in the report.

Notably, the Zirakpur MC House also comprises mainly realtors and builders. Of the 31 councillors, as many as 20 are in real estate.

Six booked for illegal colonies

Police have booked six builders for carving illegal colonies in Bhabat village, Zirakpur. The accused, Avtar Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Baldev Singh, Hardev Singh, Kanwaljit Singh and Avtar Singh, after the complaint of the municipal council officer.

A case under section 36(1) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995 has been registered.

The matter came to the notice of the urban local organisation, Patiala, deputy director, who directed Zirakpur city council’s executive officer to take immediate action against the builders.

A complaint was submitted to the senior superintendent of police Mohali on behalf of the city council officer. The matter was investigated by station head officer inspector Onkar Singh Brar. A case was later registered against all the accused.

