Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali admn fully vaccinates 50% eligible population
chandigarh news

Mohali admn fully vaccinates 50% eligible population

According to civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, Mohali was also the first district in the state to complete first-dose vaccination of target population
The health department had set the target to vaccinate 7,46,119 people in Mohali.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali health department has fully vaccinated 50% of the district’s eligible population against Covid-19, and plans to cover all those remaining by November 30. According to civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, Mohali was also the first district in the state to achieve 100% first-dose target.

According to the population growth estimates made on the basis of the 2011 census, the health department had set the target to inoculate 7,46,119 people in Mohali. A government spokesperson said on Sunday that as many as 3,73,000 have got their second dose already.

“We are proud to have administered vaccination to a sizeable number of the eligible population of our district and to those belonging to the tricity,” said deputy commissioner Isha Kalia, adding that the administration was hopeful to fully inoculate the targeted population by November end.

Three test +ve in district

Meanwhile, the district on Sunday reported three new cases, taking the total to 68,756. With one more patient being discharged, active caseload came down to 17 and the number of those recovered reached 67,671.

RELATED STORIES

In Chandigarh, two people tested positive while Panchkula reported no new case, taking the tricity’s daily tally to five. No virus-related death was recorded for fifth consecutive day.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,279 cases so far, of which 38 are active. While 64,421 patients have been cured, 820 have succumbed to the virus.

In Panchkula, 30,744 people have tested positive, of whom only eight are still to recover. While 30,358 have been cured, 378 have died. At 1,068, the death toll remains highest in Mohali.

