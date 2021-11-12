Mohali also records one Covid fatality, 13 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

A 55-year old resident of Mohali’s Banur area died of Covid on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, health authorities said. With this, Mohali’s total fatality tally has reached 1,070.

As many as 13 people also tested positive for the infection in the tricity, a slight uptick from nine cases on Wednesday.

Mohali reported seven cases while three cases each surfaced from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Tricity’s active cases shoot up to 83 on Thursday as compared to Wednesday’s tally of 72. Total of 50 patients are still infected in Mohali, followed by 23 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.