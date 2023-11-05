Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Mohali astrologer booked for raping 23-year-old woman

Mohali astrologer booked for raping 23-year-old woman

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 05, 2023 07:42 AM IST

The woman, who hails from Ferozepur, approached the Mohali police, stating that she had come in contact with the accused after seeing an astrology advertisement on Facebook

Police on Friday booked a Zirakpur-based astrologer for raping a 23-year-old woman and filming the act to blackmail her.

Police have booked a Mohali-based astrologer for raping a 23-year-old woman. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Gaurav Tyagi. The woman, who hails from Ferozepur, approached the police, stating that she saw an astrology advertisement by the accused on Facebook.

Since she was struggling with poor health for a long time despite consulting numerous doctors, she visited Tyagi for treatment. There, he raped her on the pretext of treatment. Having filmed the act, he started blackmailing her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, the woman alleged.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Tyagi at the Zirakpur police station. He remains at large.

