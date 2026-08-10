Mohali: Axed three days ago, Kumbhra school headmaster succumbs

A 48-year-old government school headmaster died on Sunday, three days after unidentified assailants attacked him with an axe and a kirpan outside his house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar. Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been added to the FIR, police officials said.

According to officials, Gursewak was standing outside his house when the assailants arrived in a white car and attacked him with an axe and kirpan before fleeing. (HT File)

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The deceased, Gursewak Singh, was posted as headmaster at the government school in Kumbhra and was also serving as the smart school in-charge in Mohali district. He had sustained severe injuries and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital where he succumbed on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Gursewak was standing outside his house when the assailants arrived in a white car and attacked him with an axe and kirpan before fleeing.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ishan Singla said two people were named as suspects in the case and their role is being looked into. “An FIR was registered after the attack. Now, the murder section has been added following his death. We are investigating the case and working to establish the sequence of events,” he said. The reason behind the attack hasn’t been ascertained yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Gursewak’s fellow teachers told police that he had also faced an attack around one and a half months ago in Sector 71. The assailants in that case could not be identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gursewak’s fellow teachers told police that he had also faced an attack around one and a half months ago in Sector 71. The assailants in that case could not be identified. {{/usCountry}}

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Gursewak is survived by his wife, who is also a teacher, and a 16-year-old son, a Class 11 student. His last rites were performed on Sunday.