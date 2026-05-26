Mohali: Baltana man attacked with kirpan, sticks, seven booked

A 37-year-old Baltana man was injured after his arm was struck with a kirpan in a group assault on May 18 near Saini Vihar.

Zirakpur police registered a case related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and conspiracy, unlawful assembly of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the seven accused. (HT File)

The victim Harsh Kumar, a resident of Saini Vihar, Baltana, runs a car dealing business from his residence, alleged that the dispute began nearly six months ago after a minor collision took place involving neighbour Lucky’s scooter. Though the matter was settled locally at the time, Harsh alleged that tensions resurfaced repeatedly in the following months.

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According to the FIR, Harsh was speaking with an acquaintance near a sweet shop in Baltana on May 15 when Lucky arrived there. Harsh asked him to wait aside while he finished his conversation. Later that evening, Lucky allegedly intercepted him on the road and threatened him with consequences.

Police said the alleged assault took place near Sharma Karyana Store in Saini Vihar. Harsh told police that he saw Lucky standing with several men near the shop before leaving the spot. Soon after, Lucky’s wife Khushboo allegedly arrived carrying a kirpan and sticks, which she handed over to the men present there.

Harsh alleged that when he attempted to run towards his house, the group surrounded him and attacked him. One of the accused allegedly struck his left arm with the kirpan, while others slapped, threatened, and warned him against approaching police.

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{{^usCountry}} Harsh’s family rushed him first to Civil Hospital, Dhakoli, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, (GMCH-32), Chandigarh. He later underwent surgery at a private hospital in Ambala and is in stable condition, said doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harsh’s family rushed him first to Civil Hospital, Dhakoli, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, (GMCH-32), Chandigarh. He later underwent surgery at a private hospital in Ambala and is in stable condition, said doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on his statement, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 118(1), 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 61(2), 191(3) and 190 related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and conspiracy, unlawful assembly of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Lucky, his wife Khushboo and five others identified as Dara, Bans alias Jantar, Kansa, Sunny Bhattha and Raman. Further investigation is underway.