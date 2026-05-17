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Mohali: Builder, aides assaulted at Zirakpur flat project over money dispute

The situation turned violent after the accused allegedly surrounded the group and attacked them with rods and sticks

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A property dealer and his associates were assaulted with rods and a sharp-edged weapon by a group led by a woman who allegedly demanded money to allow construction work at a housing project in Zirakpur.

Police said the complainant had earlier filed a police complaint against the accused following a dispute at the same site in April. (HT File)

According to the victim Rajesh Goyal, the incident took place around 11am on Thursday at Royal City Garden Villa colony on Nangla Road, where he and his brother had been constructing flats for the past two years.

Goyal told police that he, along with his brother Tejinder and associates Jai Kumar and Bhagwan Das, was present at the construction site when the accused allegedly arrived and started abusing them. The complainant alleged that Amandeep Kaur and Rahul demanded money and threatened to stop the construction work if their demands were not met.

The situation turned violent after the accused allegedly surrounded the group and attacked them with rods and sticks. Rahul allegedly swung a sharp-edged weapon at Jai, injuring his left hand when he tried to defend himself.

Police said the complainant had earlier filed a police complaint against the accused following a dispute at the same site in April.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Builder, aides assaulted at Zirakpur flat project over money dispute
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Builder, aides assaulted at Zirakpur flat project over money dispute
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