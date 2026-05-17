Mohali: Builder, aides assaulted at Zirakpur flat project over money dispute

A property dealer and his associates were assaulted with rods and a sharp-edged weapon by a group led by a woman who allegedly demanded money to allow construction work at a housing project in Zirakpur.

Police said the complainant had earlier filed a police complaint against the accused following a dispute at the same site in April. (HT File)

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According to the victim Rajesh Goyal, the incident took place around 11am on Thursday at Royal City Garden Villa colony on Nangla Road, where he and his brother had been constructing flats for the past two years.

Goyal told police that he, along with his brother Tejinder and associates Jai Kumar and Bhagwan Das, was present at the construction site when the accused allegedly arrived and started abusing them. The complainant alleged that Amandeep Kaur and Rahul demanded money and threatened to stop the construction work if their demands were not met.

The situation turned violent after the accused allegedly surrounded the group and attacked them with rods and sticks. Rahul allegedly swung a sharp-edged weapon at Jai, injuring his left hand when he tried to defend himself.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when they attempted to flee towards their vehicles, Amandeep Kaur instructed the society’s security guard to lock the main gate, trapping them inside the premises. The attackers allegedly continued assaulting the victims near the gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when they attempted to flee towards their vehicles, Amandeep Kaur instructed the society’s security guard to lock the main gate, trapping them inside the premises. The attackers allegedly continued assaulting the victims near the gate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the assault, Rahul allegedly flashed a firearm tucked into his waistband to intimidate the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the assault, Rahul allegedly flashed a firearm tucked into his waistband to intimidate the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused fled towards their flats after the victims raised an alarm. The injured were first taken to civil hospital, Dhakoli, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused fled towards their flats after the victims raised an alarm. The injured were first taken to civil hospital, Dhakoli, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered an FIR at Zirakpur police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene act in any public place), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (guilt by association) and 191(3) (armed rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amandeep Kaur, Rahul and four to five unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered an FIR at Zirakpur police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene act in any public place), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (guilt by association) and 191(3) (armed rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amandeep Kaur, Rahul and four to five unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the complainant had earlier filed a police complaint against the accused following a dispute at the same site in April.

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