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Mohali: Car driver run over scooterist, robs Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Complainant said his son was heading to work when a car coming from the wrong side at high speed, hit his Active scooter head-on and ran over his left leg, leaving him critically injured. A tractor driver, who was passing by, stopped to help him. But the accused, along with three or four accomplices, allegedly assaulted the tractor driver and stole ₹48,000 kept in the toolbox of his vehicle.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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In a bizarre incident, a car driver ran over a scooterist and then robbed a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help the victim near Radisson Hotel in Zirakpur.

The incident took place over a month ago but the FIR was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the scooterist’s father. (HT File)

The incident took place over a month ago but the FIR was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the scooterist’s father. The complainant said that as his son remained under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and thus was not in a condition to record a statement before the police.

Complainant Kamal Singh Rawat said that his son Arvind Singh Rawat was heading to work around 1 am on March 27 when a car coming from the wrong side at high speed, hit his Active scooter head-on and ran over his left leg, leaving him critically injured.

A tractor driver, Jarnail Singh, who was passing by stopped to help him and attempted to intercept the car driver. But the situation escalated and the accused, along with three or four accomplices, allegedly assaulted the tractor driver and stole 48,000 kept in the toolbox of his vehicle.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Car driver run over scooterist, robs Good Samaritan who stopped to help
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Car driver run over scooterist, robs Good Samaritan who stopped to help
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