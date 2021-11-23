Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali CIA arrests 3 Himachal men with 200 gram heroin; case under NDPS Act registered
chandigarh news

Mohali CIA arrests 3 Himachal men with 200 gram heroin; case under NDPS Act registered

Mohali CIA arrested three persons hailing from Himachal and recovered 200 gram heroin from them They have been booked under the NDPS Act
A case has been registered against three Himachal residents under the NDPS Act . The Mohali CIA arrested them with 200 gram heroin. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Baljinder Singh, inspector, crime investigating agency (CIA), Mohali, said on a tip-off, the police arrested three persons with 200 grams of heroin. A Swift Dzire car has also been recovered. The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Labu (25), a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pardesh, Desraj, alias Desu (32), a resident of Mandi, and Harish Kumar (23) of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered against all three under the NDPS Act at the Sadar Kurali police station.

The officer said after the tip-off, a naka was laid on the Kharar-Kurali road as they were going to supply heroin to customers in Chandigarh and Mohali.

During questioning, they admitted that they bring heroin from Delhi at a cheaper rate and then sell it at higher rates in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Man held for gambling

Inspector Balwinder Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said on a tip-off the police arrested a person engaged in gambling in Kharar and recovered 4,500 from him.

The accused has been identified as a 25-year-old Badal resident. He is working as a scrap dealer. The police have arrested him and a case under the Gambling Act has been registered against him at the Kharar police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP