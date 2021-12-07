Mohali: CIA arrests four with contraband injections, tablets

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Monday arrested four drug smugglers, recovering contraband injections and tablets from their possession.

Navjot Singh Mahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said, “The police recovered a total 20 drug injections of the brand Buprenorphine from their possession inside the Hyundai i-20 car that they were driving.”

The arrested have been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Sohana, Gurmukh Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Faida, Harinder Singh, alias Honey, a resident of Sector-45, Burail, and Gurjinder Singh, a resident of village Bakarpur.

Inspector Baljinder Singh, who is in charge of the CIA team, said that the police party had received an undercover notification about four persons carrying narcotics from Banur to Kharar in a Hyundai i-20.

During their preliminary questioning, the arrested confessed about being addicts themselves, before revealing that they had been bringing the drug injections from Ambala at cheap prices to sell in Mohali and Kharar.

Wazir Singh, superintendent of police (SP), said, “The main smugglers will soon be identified. The arrest of these men will help us in breaking the drug supply chain.”

