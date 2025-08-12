Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Mohali civil hospital flooded after rain: DC orders urgent fixes

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:00 am IST

Mohali DC issued the orders during a visit to the hospital, a day after Hindustan Times reported how heavy rain had flooded corridors, turned ceilings into makeshift waterfalls and disrupted medical services

Taking serious note of flooding at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal on Monday directed officials to immediately plug loopholes in the rainwater disposal system and prevent water from entering the building.

Mohali DC Komal Mittal during her visit to the civil hospital on Monday. (HT Photo)
She was accompanied by the director-principal of Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Bhavneet Bharti, and senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Parminderjit Singh.

She was accompanied by the director-principal of Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Bhavneet Bharti, and senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Parminderjit Singh.

The SMO informed the deputy commissioner that the leak was caused as the rainwater disposal set-up for the under-construction new OPD wing had yet to be connected to the harvesting structure or drainage network.

He added that the Punjab Health Systems Corporation had been apprised of the problem.

