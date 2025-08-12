Mohali civil hospital flooded after rain: DC orders urgent fixes

Taking serious note of flooding at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal on Monday directed officials to immediately plug loopholes in the rainwater disposal system and prevent water from entering the building. Mohali DC Komal Mittal during her visit to the civil hospital on Monday. (HT Photo)

Mittal issued the orders during a visit to the hospital, a day after Hindustan Times reported how heavy rain had flooded corridors, turned ceilings into makeshift waterfalls and disrupted medical services. Doctors and nurses found themselves assisting in draining out water instead of attending to patients

She was accompanied by the director-principal of Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Bhavneet Bharti, and senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Parminderjit Singh.

The SMO informed the deputy commissioner that the leak was caused as the rainwater disposal set-up for the under-construction new OPD wing had yet to be connected to the harvesting structure or drainage network.

He added that the Punjab Health Systems Corporation had been apprised of the problem.