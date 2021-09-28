Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Congress hits back at Azad group for questioning legality of cattle shed
chandigarh news

Mohali: Congress hits back at Azad group for questioning legality of cattle shed

Azad group councillors alleged that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had leased the land to Mohali MC so it could not be sub-leased further
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Former district president of Congress and councillor Rajinder Singh Rana clarified that the allegations made by Azad group that the land was leased to MC was false, and said that the land had been allotted to MC and was lying unused. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A day after the councillors of Azad Group alleged that the construction of cattle shed on 3.5 acres of land in Industrial Area, Phase 8, was illegal, Congress has rubbished the allegations saying that since the Opposition did not have an issue, it was raising unnecessary ones to hamper development works in the city.

While interacting with the media, Azad Group councillors alleged that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had leased the land to Mohali MC so it could not be sub-leased further.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that the Azad Group had stopped so low that now they had come down to opposing the steps being taken to address important issues of the people. He said that as far as the allegation of occupation of land by MLA Sidhu was concerned, it was clarified that the monthly rent would be charged from each cattle breeder per animal and the rent of the land would be paid in full.

Former district president of Congress and councillor Rajinder Singh Rana clarified that the allegation that the land was leased to MC was false. He said that the land had been allotted to MC and was lying unused. Now that they had taken back possession of it, the Opposition was creating problems.

