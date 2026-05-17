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Mohali: Consumer panel directs insurer to refund robotic surgery claim

Goyal had approached the consumer panel after the insurance company partially rejected her medical claim arising from treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in October 2024

Published on: May 17, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Holding that a precancerous condition could not be excluded from insurance coverage merely because cancer had not fully developed, the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed New India Assurance Company Limited to reimburse a Mohali woman for expenses incurred on robotic surgery at a private hospital.

The insurer was also directed to pay 20,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. (HT File)

The commission, comprising president S.K. Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath, ordered the insurer to pay 43 K along with interest and compensation to complainant Seema Goyal, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali.

Goyal had approached the consumer panel after the insurance company partially rejected her medical claim arising from treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in October 2024.

The hospital raised a bill of 2.12 lakh for the treatment. The insurer approved 65,000 towards surgery charges and later paid only 15,972 for medical investigations, pharmacy and related expenses. The complainant alleged that she paid the remaining amount from her own pocket and sought reimbursement of 43,090, which she claimed was still pending.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Consumer panel directs insurer to refund robotic surgery claim
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Consumer panel directs insurer to refund robotic surgery claim
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