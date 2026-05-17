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Mohali consumer panel orders developer to hand over plot after 15-year delay or refund buyer with interest

The commission held Bajwa Developers Limited deficient in service for failing to execute the sale deed despite receiving the full payment from the buyer years ago.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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After waiting nearly 15 years for possession of a residential plot in Kharar, a Mohali resident has secured relief from the district consumer disputes redressal commission, which directed a real estate developer either to execute the sale deed and hand over possession of the plot or refund over 25 lakh with interest.

The commission also directed the company to pay 2.5 lakh towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. (HT File)

The commission, headed by president SK Aggarwal along with members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath, held Bajwa Developers Limited deficient in service for failing to execute the sale deed despite receiving the full payment from the buyer years ago.

The complaint was filed by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kharar, through advocate Jagdeep Singh Chahal. Kumar told the commission that he entered into an agreement with the developer in April 2011 for the purchase of a 138.89 square yard plot in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, at a cost of around 24.88 lakh.

According to the complaint, Kumar paid 25.76 lakh, including external development charges, to the developer between January 2011 and December 2013. The builder allegedly assured him that the sale deed would be executed within 10 days of receiving the final payment.

In the alternative, the commission ordered the builder to refund 25.76 lakh with 9% annual interest from the date of deposit. It also directed the company to pay 2.5 lakh towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali consumer panel orders developer to hand over plot after 15-year delay or refund buyer with interest
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali consumer panel orders developer to hand over plot after 15-year delay or refund buyer with interest
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