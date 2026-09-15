Mohali: Consumer panel orders travel firm to refund 1 lakh over deficiency in service

Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a travel company to refund ₹1 lakh to a woman who alleged that it failed to provide the holiday services promised under a five-year membership.

World Travel Arc disputed the allegations and argued that the complaint was barred by an arbitration clause in the membership agreement. (HT File)

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The commission, passed the order on September 7 on a complaint filed by Manavpreet Kaur of Phase 9, Mohali, against World Travel Arc, Phase 9.

Kaur purchased a gold club holiday membership from the company for ₹1 lakh. She paid ₹42,500 through debit card and the remaining amount through 10 EMIs of ₹6,250 each, the order said.

She told the commission that the company failed to provide the promised services on several occasions. In September 2018, a Dharamshala booking was made for two days instead of three, forcing her to pay for the third day. She alleged that a Morni Hills booking in August 2019 was also for one day. Her request for a Shimla booking received no response, while a Mussoorie hotel was not of the promised four-star category, she claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} She further alleged that the company refused to arrange a Ludhiana booking and later stopped responding to her calls and communications. She sought a refund of ₹1 lakh with 18% interest, ₹1 lakh compensation and ₹33,000 as litigation costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further alleged that the company refused to arrange a Ludhiana booking and later stopped responding to her calls and communications. She sought a refund of ₹1 lakh with 18% interest, ₹1 lakh compensation and ₹33,000 as litigation costs. {{/usCountry}}

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World Travel Arc disputed the allegations and argued that the complaint was barred by an arbitration clause in the membership agreement. It said the package covered seven nights’ accommodation with breakfast over five years, along with other services, subject to its terms. The company also argued that some booking requests did not follow the required procedure or notice period.

The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, found merit in the complainant’s grievance to the extent that she had not received the holiday facilities to the extent promised.

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The commission rejected the company’s reliance on its cancellation clause, holding that it could not retain the membership amount without providing the corresponding services.

It partly allowed the complaint and directed World Travel Arc to refund ₹1 lakh within two months of receiving a certified copy of the order. If the company fails to pay within that period, the amount will carry 6% annual interest thereafter.