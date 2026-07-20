Mohali: Couple assaulted over flat eviction, probe on

Mohali

Gold chain snatched, woman referred to GMCH; FIR registered. (HT FILE)

A dispute over vacating a rented flat in Zirakpur’s Maya Garden City turned violent after a group of armed men allegedly assaulted a couple, snatched a gold chain and a mobile phone, and threatened them with dire consequences. Police have registered a case against two persons and their more than 10 unidentified aides.

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Complainant Poonam Rani said she had rented out her flat in Maya Garden City to Rahul in May 2025. She alleged that Rahul paid rent for only the first two months and later stopped making payments. Despite the expiry of the rent agreement, he allegedly refused to vacate the flat. On July 17, Poonam’s husband, Sanjay, along with a property dealer and a prospective buyer, visited the flat to show it to the buyer. During the visit, one Amandeep reached the spot and started abusing and misbehaving with Sanjay, the complainant said.

Poonam alleged that Rahul later arrived in a BMW while his associates came in a Baleno car. Around eight to 10 men armed with sticks, iron rods and sword-like weapons allegedly attacked the couple. The attackers allegedly hit Sanjay on his hands, legs and stomach.

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{{^usCountry}} She further alleged that during the assault, the accused snatched Sanjay’s gold chain, smashed his mobile phone with a brick after it fell on the ground and took it away. The accused also allegedly issued death threats before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further alleged that during the assault, the accused snatched Sanjay’s gold chain, smashed his mobile phone with a brick after it fell on the ground and took it away. The accused also allegedly issued death threats before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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Poonam sustained injuries and was taken to the civil hospital in Dhakoli from where doctors referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

After recording the complainant’s statement, the Zirakpur police registered an FIR against Rahul, Amandeep and over 10 unidentified persons. Police said further investigation is underway.