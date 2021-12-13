Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali couple reunites after 9-year-long separation at Lok Adalat session
chandigarh news

Mohali couple reunites after 9-year-long separation at Lok Adalat session

Following a series of sessions at the pre-Lok Adalats and counselling at the National Lok Adalat, a Mohali couple who had been living separately for the last nine years, agreed to reunite
A total of 17016 cases were taken up during the National Lok Adalat. Out of those, 3818 cases concluded with mutual compromise; a cumulative amount of 5,61,99,55,703 was passed by the different Lok Adalat benches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Following a series of sessions at the pre-Lok Adalats and counselling at the National Lok Adalat, a couple who had been living separately for the last nine years, agreed to reunite.

The agreement was arrived at during Saturday’s Lok Adalat held in Mohali. The couple was given an opportunity to interact with each other directly and a healthy reinitiate dialogue.

The session of the Lok Adalat was held under RS Rai, chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Mohali Nagar. Arun Gupta and Dr. Mandeep Mittal, member and additional member secretary of Punjab State Legal Services Authority respectively also participated.

A total of 17016 cases were taken up during the National Lok Adalat. Out of those, 3818 cases concluded with mutual compromise; a cumulative amount of 5,61,99,55,703 was passed by the different Lok Adalat benches.

Baljinder Singh, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, discussed the benefits of the Lok Adalat.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP