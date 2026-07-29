Mohali court allows jailed Royale Estate promoters to execute power of attorney for business operations

A local court allowed jailed Royale Estate Group promoters Neeraj Kansal and Parveen Kumar to execute a general power of attorney (GPA) in favour of Piyush Kansal, the latter’s son, to manage the group’s real estate business and complete statutory formalities while making it clear that the move should not affect the ongoing investigation.

After considering the submissions, the court directed the Patiala jail superintendent to facilitate the execution of the GPA in accordance with the jail manual. (HT File)

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The court passed the order after the duo lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, filed an application. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested them in a money laundering case.

In their application, the accused submitted that they are engaged in real estate development through Royale Estate Group and associated with projects in Banur, Zirakpur and Kharar. They told the court that they had made several commitments to customers, investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders and sought permission to appoint Kumar’s son as their attorney to manage the business affairs.

The applicants said the proposed GPA would authorise Piyush to execute documents, appear before government authorities, complete statutory formalities and perform other lawful acts necessary for the business to function smoothly. They also submitted that the request was purely civil and administrative in nature and would neither prejudice the prosecution nor interfere with the investigation or trial.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED, represented by the special public prosecutor, informed the court that no relief was sought against the agency and left the matter to be decided in accordance with law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED, represented by the special public prosecutor, informed the court that no relief was sought against the agency and left the matter to be decided in accordance with law. {{/usCountry}}

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After considering the submissions, the court directed the Patiala jail superintendent to facilitate the execution of the GPA in accordance with the jail manual. The court further directed that, if required, the accused be produced before the competent authority for execution and registration of the document.

The court clarified that the execution of the GPA by the accused or any action taken by the attorney should not hamper the investigation at any stage. It also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Patiala jail superintendent for compliance.

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