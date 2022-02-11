Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali Cricket Association trials for U-14 for regional academy
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali Cricket Association (MCA) will conduct trials to select U-14 cricketers for the Trident Regional Coaching Centre, Mohali, on February 11 at 10 am at the C-Ground, PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The shortlisted cricketers would take training under the scheme of the Punjab Cricket Association. The players coming for trials should be U-14 years in age as of September 1, 2022, or born on September 1, 2008, or later.

Likewise, the trials for the selection of Under-16 cricket players for the Trident Regional Coaching Centre, Mohali, would be held on February 12 at 10 am at the C-Ground, PCA Stadium Mohali. The players coming for trials should be U-16 years’ age as of September 1, 2022, or a player should have been born on September 1, 2006, or later.

The players born, residing and studying continuously for the one year in Mohali prior to the year of joining the cricket academy are eligible for trials under the Trident Regional coaching centre scheme of the Punjab Cricket Association. The players should carry documents like a digital birth certificate, passport as proof of residence. Players must bring two latest passport size photographs.

