Mohali: Dera Bassi MLA, SAD leader face farmers’ ire

Demanding apology from Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma and local SAD leader Tony Rana for using ‘unparliamentary language’ against the protesting farmers during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27, farmers gheraoed the office of Sharma in Zirakpur on Thursday.

The farmers laid the siege to the SAD-MLA’s office for about four hours and threatened to boycott all his public gatherings in Dera Bassi constituency if his followers did not tender an unconditional apology.

The farmers’ unions were led by Karam Singh, Karam Singh Karkaur and Lakhvinder Singh Lakhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhhowal) Karam Singh said, “Sharma’s party workers used unparliamentary language against us during the Bharat Bandh. Tony Rana and his accomplices passed the remarks to women farmers in Mubarakpur. If an unconditional apology is not issued, no public gathering of the MLA will be allowed in this constituency.”

The farmers also blocked the entry and exit of the office and did not allow the movement of traffic. The protesters first removed the barricades set up by the police near a dhaba to restrict the movement towards the office of Sharma. There was a heavy deployment of police in and round the Sharma’s office as well inside the Zirakpur town throughout the day.