Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Dera Bassi MLA, SAD leader face farmers’ ire
chandigarh news

Mohali: Dera Bassi MLA, SAD leader face farmers’ ire

Have been demanding apology from Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma and local SAD leader Tony Rana for using ‘unparliamentary language’ against the farmers protesting in Mohali during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:19 AM IST
The protesting farmers gheraoed the office of Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma in Zirakpur, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT File Photo)

Demanding apology from Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma and local SAD leader Tony Rana for using ‘unparliamentary language’ against the protesting farmers during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27, farmers gheraoed the office of Sharma in Zirakpur on Thursday.

The farmers laid the siege to the SAD-MLA’s office for about four hours and threatened to boycott all his public gatherings in Dera Bassi constituency if his followers did not tender an unconditional apology.

The farmers’ unions were led by Karam Singh, Karam Singh Karkaur and Lakhvinder Singh Lakhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhhowal) Karam Singh said, “Sharma’s party workers used unparliamentary language against us during the Bharat Bandh. Tony Rana and his accomplices passed the remarks to women farmers in Mubarakpur. If an unconditional apology is not issued, no public gathering of the MLA will be allowed in this constituency.”

The farmers also blocked the entry and exit of the office and did not allow the movement of traffic. The protesters first removed the barricades set up by the police near a dhaba to restrict the movement towards the office of Sharma. There was a heavy deployment of police in and round the Sharma’s office as well inside the Zirakpur town throughout the day.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sacking of Best Price employees: Farmers hold protest in Zirakpur

38 toilets turn ‘smart’ in Chandigarh

2017 Mohali murder case: Witness to be examined through videoconferencing

GMADA begins process to acquire 500 acres in Mohali’s Sector 101
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP