Mohali: Diarrhoea outbreak at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur
chandigarh news

Mohali: Diarrhoea outbreak at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur

As many as 138 diarrhoea cases surface, 30 patients hospitalised at Peermuchalla village; water supply cut off, source of contamination being looked for
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Water supply from tubewells has been stopped, and water tankers have been stationed for residents at Peermuchalla village. (HT/Representative image)

As many as 138 cases of diarrhoea were reported from Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur on Sunday. Around 30 patients have been admitted to the civil hospitals in Dhakoli and Panchkula. Meanwhile, the authorities have stopped the supply of water to the village.

In the past two months, three people have died due to cholera outbreak in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality and Panchkula’s Abheypur and Budhanpur villages. All these areas are situated in close proximity. Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water.

Confirming the development, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “A medical camp has been set up at Peermuchalla village and residents have been told to drink only boiled water.”

She said teams of the health department will conduct door-to-door survey to examine the patients on Monday.

Girish Verma, executive officer, municipal council, Zirakpur, said: “Water supply from tubewells has been stopped. Water tankers have been stationed for residents. Our teams are working on finding the source of water contamination.”

Last month, there was a cholera outbreak in Baltana, another Zirakpur locality situated close to Peermuchalla. While around 400 cases had surfaced, a three-year-old girl and 30-year-old man had succumbed to the infection. In July, a nine-year-old boy had died and around 400 people got infected due to a cholera outbreak in Abheypur and Budhanpur villages in the neighbouring Panchkula district.

