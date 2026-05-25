Mohali: Dissuaded from roadside drinking, ‘boozers’ attack youth

A 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified youths after he objected to them drinking and creating a disturbance outside a house in Sector 77, Mohali. The victim, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, sustained injuries near his eye and knee in the incident that took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The complainant alleged that one of the accused struck Gagandeep below his left eye with a sharp weapon, while another hit him below the right knee with a stick. (HT File)

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According to the FIR registered at Sohana police station, Gagandeep had come to Mohali with his friend Sukhveer Singh to visit another friend, Arjan Singh, who lives in Sector 77. Around 12.30 am, a group of five to six youths parked a black Scorpio outside the house and allegedly started consuming alcohol on the road while raising slogans and using abusive language.

Police said Gagandeep asked them to stop creating a disturbance, following which they allegedly cornered him near the gate and attacked him. The complainant alleged that one of the accused struck Gagandeep below his left eye with a sharp weapon, while another hit him below the right knee with a stick. The remaining accused allegedly joined the assault.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing his cries for help, Sukhveer and another friend, Raja, rushed outside, following which the attackers fled in their SUV after threatening the victim. He was taken to a private hospital in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing his cries for help, Sukhveer and another friend, Raja, rushed outside, following which the attackers fled in their SUV after threatening the victim. He was taken to a private hospital in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said an FIR was registered against unknown individuals under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(2) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts were being made to identify the assailants, they added.