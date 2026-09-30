Mohali | ED raid at TDI office continues for second day

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid at real estate developer TDI Infratech’s premises continued for the second day on Tuesday, with officials examining company records in connection with the alleged irregularities in land compensation for the PR-6 project – the road connecting Sector 117 on Airport Road with the Banur-Landran road.

The issue had also figured in protests by residents and residents’ welfare associations, who had sought an inquiry into the compensation paid for the project. (HT File)

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A 15-member ED team had begun the searches at the firm’s Sector 119 office around 11am on Monday.

The probe allegedly relates to suspected excess compensation of around ₹6 crore. According to sources, the ED is examining whether land was transferred to relatives after the acquisition process began, allowing compensation to be claimed at rates applicable to farmers.

The issue had also figured in protests by residents and residents’ welfare associations, who had sought an inquiry into the compensation paid for the project.

In an affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court in April 2026, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) alleged that TDI Infratech transferred 6 acres after the October 14, 2020, notification under Section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

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{{^usCountry}} GMADA alleged that the transfers were made to obtain compensation benefits at par with farmers. It maintained that Section 11(4) prohibited such transfers after the notification and that subsequent purchasers could not acquire lawful title or interest through them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMADA alleged that the transfers were made to obtain compensation benefits at par with farmers. It maintained that Section 11(4) prohibited such transfers after the notification and that subsequent purchasers could not acquire lawful title or interest through them. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said ED officials had seized mobile phones of employees and officers present at the premises during Monday’s search. Some phones were returned after preliminary scrutiny. The agency also examined records and took CCTV footage from the office, they said.