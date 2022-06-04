Mohali | ED team raids office, house of Bajwa Developers’ MD

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house and office of Jarnail Singh Bajwa, managing director of Bajwa Developers Private Limited, on suspicions of money laundering.

The team first raided Bajwa’s house in Sector 71 and later went to his office in Sunny Enclave, Kharar. The raid was on till the filing of the report.

On March 29, the crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali had arrested Bajwa for cheating two customers who had invested in properties at Sunny Enclave. The police had also arrested his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, and their HR manager, Deepak Sharma, on the charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy. Currently, they are all out on bail.