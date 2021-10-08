Mohali: Eight months on, elderly woman’s murder solved

Eight months on, the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) of Mohali has solved the murder of a 65-year-old woman with the arrest of five men. Police have recovered three stolen two-wheelers, nine gold chains; one France-made pistol with three live cartridges and two toy pistols from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Chopra of Old Sunny Enclave in Kharar, Vijay Kumar of Teur village in Mohali, Mustakeem Ali of Kharar, Salma Khan of Kharar, and Karanbir Singh alias Karan of Khera village in Mukstar.

They had allegedly robbed Kamaljeet Kaur of Old Mata Gujri Enclave, Kharar, on February 12 and then murdered her by strangulating her with a muffler and then setting her body ablaze. One of the accused, Shiv Chopra, revealed that he stayed at Kaur’s house as a tenant.

A murder case was registered four months later on June 30, after the police grew suspicious when they noticed that Kaur’s jewellery and purse were missing.

The SSP added that Shiv Kumar revealed that him and his accomplices had carried out nine snatchings of gold chains, one mobile snatching, and a robbery at a grocery shop. They had committed the crimes in Mata Gujri Enclave, Sunny Enclave, Gillco Valley Market and Jandpur Road in Kharar.