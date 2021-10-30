Mohali F&CC approves development works worth 35 crore

Members of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Mohali municipal corporation approved development works worth ₹35 crore on Friday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Kamal Garg, SE Sanjay Kanwar and two member councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand were also present in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu said the panel has approved development works worth ₹35 crore, out of which, work orders to the tune of ₹19 crore have already been issued.

Sidhu said a community centre for Phase-3B1, road works, paver blocks, public health works, fire station repair works etc are on the cards.