Mohali: Fire breaks out in Dhakoli high-rise flat after AC, cylinder blasts; residents allege lack of safety measures

A fire was reported in a sixth-floor flat at a residential society in Peer Muchhalla, Dhakoli, on Monday after an air-conditioner allegedly exploded, followed by a cylinder blast, triggering panic among residents and damaging multiple neighbouring flats.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the flat had been completely gutted. (HT Photo)

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A similar incident was reported almost a month back where fire broke out in a private society in Sector 125, Kharar, due to a short circuit in AC leading to the death of a pet dog and destruction of valuables worth several lakhs.

An elderly woman who was inside the flat at the time of the incident was safely evacuated by residents before the flames spread further. No loss of life was reported.

According to residents, the fire erupted suddenly and rapidly engulfed the flat. Within minutes, thick smoke spread across the building, forcing several families to rush out of their homes. Around four adjoining flats also suffered damage due to the intense flames and heat.

Residents alleged that the society lacked proper fire safety arrangements. Sanjay Rai, one of the residents, claimed that only one fire extinguisher in the society was functional at the time of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “The builder never provided proper fire safety measures. By the time help arrived, everything had already turned into ashes,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The builder never provided proper fire safety measures. By the time help arrived, everything had already turned into ashes,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Residents further claimed that a single affected family suffered losses worth nearly ₹10 lakh as household items, furniture, electronics and documents were destroyed in the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents further claimed that a single affected family suffered losses worth nearly ₹10 lakh as household items, furniture, electronics and documents were destroyed in the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After receiving information, the fire department rushed multiple teams to the spot. Around four fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighters battled the flames for a long time before bringing the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving information, the fire department rushed multiple teams to the spot. Around four fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighters battled the flames for a long time before bringing the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the flat had been completely gutted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the flat had been completely gutted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, though residents suspect the blaze started after an AC malfunction and intensified following a cylinder explosion. Authorities are expected to inspect the building’s fire safety arrangements and assess the extent of the damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, though residents suspect the blaze started after an AC malfunction and intensified following a cylinder explosion. Authorities are expected to inspect the building’s fire safety arrangements and assess the extent of the damage. {{/usCountry}}

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