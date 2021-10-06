Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Flying squads to check recycling, bogus milling of paddy

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said the flying squads have been constituted at the market committee level, so that recycling and bogus milling of paddy can be brought under check. (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Amid ongoing paddy procurement in Punjab, the Mohali administration has constituted flying squads to check for recycling and bogus milling in the district.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said the Punjab Government has decided to constitute these squads at the market committee level, so that recycling and bogus milling can be brought under check.

She said that teams comprising officials of civil admininstration, mandi board, taxation and excise and police departments will conduct surprise visits throughout the district and submit daily status reports.

Health dept inspects sweets shops

Ahead of the festive season, a team of the district health department on Tuesday checked various sweets shops in Nayagaon and a manufacturing unit belonging to a reputed sweet shop in Chandigarh.

A total of seven samples were taken during the inspection and stale sweets and raw material including 10 kg patisa, 20 kg rasgulla and 40 kg sugar syrup were destroyed. Some vehicles supplying milk products to the area were also intercepted and checked.

District health officer Dr Subhash Sharma said that during the checking, shopkeepers were instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department to curb the spread of Covid.

