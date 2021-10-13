Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Fourth diarrhoea outbreak in Dera Bassi subdivision
Mohali: Fourth diarrhoea outbreak in Dera Bassi subdivision

As many as 68 diarrhoea cases have been reported at Gaily Colony in Kurawala village in Dera Bassi in the past three days
The Mohali administration has stopped water supply to the affected village in Dera Bassi and stationed water tankers instead. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

As many as 68 diarrhoea cases have been reported at Gaily Colony in Dera Bassi’s Kurawala village in the past three days, with 21 cases surfacing on Tuesday.

Even as cholera outbreak has not been confirmed yet, water supply has been stopped in the area and water tankers have been deployed instead.

Diarrhoea is the frequent passing of loose, watery and unformed faeces. Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water. The infection is often mild or without symptoms but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

In the past two months, around 800 people have been infected and two have died due to three outbreaks at Baltana, Peermuchalla village and Sukhna Colony near Dhakoli, all in Zirakpur, which falls under Dera Bassi subdivision of Mohali district.

Looking at the increasing number of cases, subdivisional magistrate Kuldeep Bawa and civil surgeon Sangeeta Jain visited Gaily Colony on Tuesday. They held a meeting with the residents and urged them to separate their utensils used for drinking and cooking from those used for other purposes.

“The underground water tanks made for storage of drinking water need to be cleaned. Apart from this, the shallow borewell in the area is leading to mixing of sewage water with drinking water, which is a matter of concern,” said Bawa. The residents have been asked to drink boiled water and chlorine tablets have been distributed in the village.

