Mohali: GMADA begins process to construct 5,000 EWS houses

Finally, after a gap of nearly six years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has initiated the process to construct 5,000 houses in the first phase of the project for the economically weaker section (EWS).

GMADA has appointed Delhi-based firm Wapcos Limited as the project management company, which will begin the construction in the second week of November.

In February this year, the Punjab government approved the revised EWS housing policy. The issue had been hanging fire for the past six years. Five years ago, GMADA had got back 230 acres of land from 46 builders, who failed to build EWS houses under the policy.

Sarvjit Singh, principal secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, said: “We have finalised the firm, and initially, we will be constructing 5,000 houses, which will be increased to 10,000 as per the requirement.”

As per GMADA’s plan, four-storeyed apartment buildings will be constructed over 54 acres at four of its townships — Aerocity (13.49 acres), IT City (17.48 acres), Eco City-1 (3.6 acres), and Eco City-2 (20.17 acres).

The flats will be sold to the financially-backward for around ₹7 lakh per unit, said Singh.

What the new policy says

These houses will be constructed in reasonably-sized pockets with social infrastructure such as schools, community centres and dispensaries at convenient locations to ensure comfortable living.

They will be constructed using latest brickless technology and offered to eligible families and financed by banks at affordable monthly instalment rates.

Eligible applicants will have to furnish proof of birth in Punjab or of 10-year stay in the state. The family’s income should not exceed ₹3 lakh per annum from all sources, as revised by the central or Punjab government from time to time.

The applicants, their spouse or minor child must not already own freehold/leasehold residential plot/dwelling unit in Punjab or Chandigarh, and the applicant will be required to self-certify on these counts.

Policy revised thrice in 12 years

In a 2008 cabinet meeting, the Punjab Housing and Habitat Policy was approved, under which EWS houses were to be built. But, most builders had shirked responsibility.

Thereupon, GMADA took possession of the land earmarked for EWS houses from private builders. Currently, GMADA has 25 mega projects and more than 100 approved colonies under its ambit. Then, in its 2013 notification, the housing and urban development department told Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and other development authorities that if approved builders fail to make houses for the EWS category, they should transfer the land to the government.

Again in 2016, it was approved that the land transferred to GMADA by builders may be utilised for other purposes, and the money earned should be used for constructing houses for the poor.

