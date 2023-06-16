Mohali: GMADA reopens sports stadiums for public

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of city residents, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has reopened the sports stadiums in different parts of the city. Disclosing this, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS, chief administrator, GMADA, said that these stadiums were closed in 2020 owing to the pandemic outbreak and remained closed for repairs. After renovating different sports stadia, we have thrown these open to the public from today (Thursday), he said.

A wide range of sporting activities including badminton, swimming, skating, basketball etc are being offered for which residents could visit the sports complexes situated in Sector 56, 59, 61, 65 and 71, said Gupta. A total of 24 coaches, including male and female, six life-guards and other supporting staff, have been hired for each stadium as per requirement.

Those interested can avail any of the facilities by paying the registration fee of ₹500/-. Other than this, aspirants of different games are required to pay a fee which ranges between Rs. 300 to ₹1,500. The sports complexes would run between 5am to 9am and 5pm to 9pm. Registration forms and detailed fee structure are available in the stadiums, said Gupta.

Renovated at cost of ₹5 cr

The stadiums were renovated recently at a cost of ₹5 crore to quality sports facilities.

On May 11, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had issued directions to open the stadiums in Mohali that are lying closed. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi had written a letter to the state government in March urging them to open the stadiums. He had also threatened GMADA of approaching the court if the stadiums continue to remain closed.

He had said GMADA had renovated the stadiums by spending crores, but even a year after the repairs, the facilities continue to remain closed. Therefore, due to disuse and neglect, their condition had returned to its previous state.

In April, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, during a meeting with the MC officials. had termed the sports stadium as economically unviable.

