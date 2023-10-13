Mohali: GMADA to hold e-auction of 49 properties from October 15
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is all set to hold an e-auction of around 49 properties, situated in different sectors of Mohali, from October 15 to October 30.
Sharing details, chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said GMADA had decided to e-auction sites to the nature of group housing, schools, commercial chunks besides a number of other properties such as SCOs/SCFs and booths.
“We are offering a wide range of properties and with the festive season commencing with the advent of Navratras, it is the most appropriate time to place a bid for the property of one’s choice,” said Gupta.
All the properties being offered in the e-auction are located in already developed sectors/urban estates falling under the jurisdiction of the development authority, and would be allotted at only 10% payment of the final bid price.
Moreover, the possession of the sites would be handed over to the allottees on a deposit of 25% payment of the bidding amount by them, stated the chief administrator.
To place bid in the e-auction, bidders will be required to register themselves on the e-auction portal https://puda.e-auctions.in, revealed Gupta, adding that, the bidders shall have to pay the refundable/adjustable earnest money online.
Details pertaining to the properties like location, size, schedule of payment, etc. would be hosted on the portal before the start of the e-auction, said Gupta. To assist the prospective buyers a dedicated e-mail helpdesk@gmada.gov.in has been provided. Interested bidders can send their queries pertaining to the e-auction on this e-mail, he said.