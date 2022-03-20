Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Mohali: Holi reveller on bike jumps red light, rams into SUV, dies

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, and his friend Shiv Kumar were on their way for Holi celebrations from Mauli Baidwan to Sohana, Mohali, when the accident took place
According to eyewitnesses, as the biker approached the traffic signal on the Sector 79/80 dividing road in Mohali, he jumped the red light and hit an oncoming Mahindra Scorpio, said police. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Out for Holi celebrations, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his friend suffered injuries after they allegedly jumped the red light and hit an SUV on the Sector 79/80 dividing road on Friday.

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, lived in Sohana village and worked as a painter.

“Mukesh and his friend Shiv Kumar were on their way for Holi celebrations from Mauli Baidwan to Sohana. According to eyewitnesses, as they approached the traffic signal on the Sector 79/80 dividing road, they jumped the red light on their motorcycle and hit an oncoming Mahindra Scorpio,” investigating officer Satpal Singh said. No helmet was found on the scene.

Both riders were rushed to a hospital in Sohana, where Mukesh was declared brought dead, while Shiv was referred to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. His condition remains critical. The SUV driver, Devinder Singh Dosanj, a resident of Sector 90, was arrested from the spot and later released on bail.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sohana police station.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a minor daughter. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

