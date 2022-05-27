Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday.
The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act.
The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS).
On May 9, police had booked Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of WWICS, and his aide Tarsem Singh for building illegal farmhouses in Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against the duo after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farmhouses under the name ‘Fair Heavens’ on around 100 acres.
In a press release, district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh said the authorities of WWICS had cut 500 trees and conducted violation of the PLPA on over 30 hectares.
“A follow-up action to compensate this grave loss on the ecologically fragile ecosystem of Kandi area was successfully accomplished by planting more than 10,000 new saplings in the area of violation. For this purpose, a strong contingent comprising 150 forest and police officials besides officers of department of revenue and GMADA was employed. The violators made a failed attempt to halt the ongoing operation and threatened the officials with dire consequences like lodging false complaints with CBI and vigilance,” he added.
Punjab forest minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has already said that the present government has zero tolerance towards violation of forest acts, especially by land mafia, and expressed the state’s resolve to deal such violations with an iron hand.
-
PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
-
Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked
Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.
-
Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
-
Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works. In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.
-
Gulzar Inder Chahal elected as PCA president
Former cricketer and actor Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, 39, was unanimously elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday. Gulzar has succeeded noted industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who had resigned in April after his tenure got over. Four more office-bearers, including vice-president Gagan Khanna, secretary Dilsher Khanna, joint secretary Surjit Rai and treasurer Rakesh Walia, were also elected at PCA's annual general meeting at its stadium in Phase 9, Mohali.
