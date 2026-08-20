Mohali immigration firm, two aides booked for visa fraud

The Mohali Police have registered a case against the operators of Visa Router Global Services for allegedly running an unauthorised immigration business and cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad on work permits. The case was registered at the Phase 11 police station on August 18 under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

A case was registered at the Phase 11 police station on August 18 under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the directions of Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, Phase 11 SHO Inspector Aman took strict action against the agency after receiving information about its alleged illegal activities.

According to the FIR, head constable Harminder Singh received information about alleged illegal activities being carried out from the agency’s office at Unit 726, CP-67 Mall, Sector 67, Mohali. Police reached the premises at around 5pm on August 18 and allegedly found that the firm was providing immigration-related services without requisite authorisation.

The FIR has named Visa Router Global Services as the accused, along with two unidentified persons. The police have alleged that the firm was luring people with promises of sending them abroad on work permits and taking money from them in the process. The FIR also stated that the agency was allegedly carrying out immigration-related activities without a licence. Head constable Harminder Singh has also been assigned the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to establish the role of the agency’s operators and identify other persons allegedly involved in the activities. The financial transactions, documents and other records linked to the immigration services are likely to form part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to establish the role of the agency’s operators and identify other persons allegedly involved in the activities. The financial transactions, documents and other records linked to the immigration services are likely to form part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More