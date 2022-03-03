Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali logs Covid death after five days, 26 test positive in tricity
chandigarh news

Mohali logs Covid death after five days, 26 test positive in tricity

The patient was a resident of Kansal Enclave in Mohali and succumbed to the virus at PGIMER, Chandigarh
The latest infections comprised 14 from Chandigarh, nine from Mohali and three from Panchkula. (REUTERS)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After staying stable for five days, the Covid-19 death toll in Mohali increased on Wednesday with the death of a 90-year-old man.

The patient was a resident of Kansal Enclave and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, after recording a two-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity’s single-day tally dropped to 26 on Wednesday. On Monday, the tricity had logged its lowest 24-hour case count this year with 17 infections, which rose to 32 a day later.

The latest infections comprised 14 from Chandigarh, nine from Mohali and three from Panchkula. With this, tricity’s active cases dropped further to 247, of which 134 patients are recovering in Chandigarh, 76 in Mohali and 37 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP