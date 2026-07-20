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Mohali: MACT awards 7L to 19-yr-old hit by Audi

Presiding officer Atul Kasana directed driver Ankush Sharma of Ropar, owner (Om Stone Crusher based in Himachal’s Una) and The New India Assurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation jointly and severally with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition till its realisation

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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The claimant, Arvinderjot Singh of Matran village in Mohali district, had sought ₹1 crore in compensation. (HT FILE)
The claimant, Arvinderjot Singh of Matran village in Mohali district, had sought ₹1 crore in compensation. (HT FILE)

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded 7.11 lakh compensation to a 19-year-old college student who suffered multiple injuries after an Audi car allegedly hit him while he was sitting on a footpath near Bakarpur village in October 2024.

Presiding officer Atul Kasana directed driver Ankush Sharma of Ropar, owner (Om Stone Crusher based in Himachal’s Una) and The New India Assurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation jointly and severally with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition till its realisation.

The claimant, Arvinderjot Singh of Matran village in Mohali district, had sought 1 crore in compensation. He stated that on October 19, 2024, he was sitting on a footpath near the slip road at Bakarpur when the Audi car (HP-80-A-7788), driven by Ankush Sharma, hit him. He suffered head, chest and abdominal injuries and remained admitted to Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Hospital, Sohana, from October 19 to November 5, 2024.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving after relying on the testimony of an eyewitness, the claimant’s statement and the police investigation, which had filed a chargesheet against the driver.

The tribunal awarded 4.67 lakh towards medical expenses, 92,900 for nursing care and medical equipment, 36,000 towards special diet and attendant charges, 40,000 for transportation and 75,000 for pain and suffering. It declined compensation for future loss of income, observing that no medical evidence regarding permanent or temporary disability had been produced.

 
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