Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali man booked for pilfering 50 lakh from employer

Mohali man booked for pilfering 50 lakh from employer

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The Chandigarh Police booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly withdrawing ₹50 lakh from company bank accounts by forging signatures on company cheques

Industrial area station house officer (SHO) inspector Ram Rattan said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused made multiple transactions amounting to around 50 lakh using forged cheques.” (Representational Image/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police on Thursday booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly withdrawing 50 lakh from company bank accounts by forging signatures on company cheques.

The accused, Amit Kumar, is a resident of Royal Estate Society, Zirakpur, Mohali. A case was registered in the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh on the complaint of the company owner Salil Gupta.

In the complaint, Gupta said, “We run a factory that makes bathroom fittings, which are sent toforeign countries. Kumar was working as an accountant in the company. He withdrew 50-lakh from the company’s current bank account by forging signatures on cheques”.

“Besides, the accused used the log-in details for booking online orders for the company. Instead of ordering products for our company, he placed orders for his own company using our money. We bore an estimated loss of over 1 crore,” the complainant added.

Industrial area station house officer (SHO) inspector Ram Rattan said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused made multiple transactions amounting to around 50 lakh using forged cheques.”

A case was registered against Amit Kumar under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 477-A (officer employee forging) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP