Mohali: Man booked for raping daughter for nine years

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 12, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The complainant, who was 14 years old when the sexual assaults started, is now 23 and got married recently, said Nayagaon police

Nayagaon police have booked a man for repeatedly raping his daughter for the past nine years.

The complainant told police that her parents had got separated during her childhood. Thereafter, she started living with her father, who got married again. (HT File)
The complainant told police that her parents had got separated during her childhood. Thereafter, she started living with her father, who got married again. (HT File)

The complainant, who was 14 years old when the sexual assaults started, is now 23 and got married recently, said police.

It was after she confided in her husband, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), that police were alerted. The couple lodged a complaint with Pratapgarh police in UP, following which the Nayagaon police were informed about the matter.

The complainant told police that her parents had got separated during her childhood. Thereafter, she started living with her father, who got married again.

“After I turned 14, my father started sexually assaulting me and threatened me of dire consequences if I revealed the matter to anyone. After getting married, I shared my ordeal with my husband and finally approached the police,” the complainant said.

Nayagaon police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and launched further probe to arrest him. If proven, the charges under Section 376 can lead to imprisonment for life and under Section 506 for up to two years.

