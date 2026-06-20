Mohali: Man dies of electrocution in Aerocity park

A migrant on Friday died after suffering an electric shock inside a public park in C-Block of Aerocity, spreading panic among residents who said they, along with their kids, frequent the park. The body was found lying on an exposed underground electricity wire protruding above the ground.

The deceased, appearing to be 40 years old, has not been identified.

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The deceased, appearing to be 40 years old, has not been identified. Local residents said he was a native of Bihar. Police officials reached the spot for investigation. No FIR has been registered yet as officials said they would wait for the family to record its statement for necessary action. The police said the circumstances which led to the electrocution are being looked into.

Residents demand action

Area residents said exposed wires, damaged street-light fittings and unsafe power connections had remained unattended despite repeated complaints. Authorities concerned failed to take corrective steps, they alleged.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatia, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association, said the issue was flagged repeatedly, but to no avail. “The incident is worrying as people, including children, visit this park frequently. Power officials visited the site after the mishap. We expect immediate corrective measures,” he said. Erring officials must be punished, residents said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ward 22 councillor Harvinder Singh sought a detailed inquiry. He alleged that negligence in the maintenance of street lights and electrical infrastructure may have contributed to the worker’s death. He also demanded compensation for the deceased’s family and an immediate safety audit of street lights, electrical wires and power connections across Aerocity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ward 22 councillor Harvinder Singh sought a detailed inquiry. He alleged that negligence in the maintenance of street lights and electrical infrastructure may have contributed to the worker’s death. He also demanded compensation for the deceased’s family and an immediate safety audit of street lights, electrical wires and power connections across Aerocity. {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted, a GMADA official, wishing not to be named, said a technical assessment was being carried out to ascertain what triggered the electrocution.